Washoe County crash kills 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An April crash in Washoe County left one person dead, Nevada State Police say.

On April 23, at around 11:00 p.m., NSP responded to the intersection of SR445 and East Sky Ranch Boulevard for reports of a crash.

After arriving, they determined a Subaru was traveling northbound on SR445 when it attempted to turn left onto East Sky Ranch Boulevard. At the same time, a Harley David motorcycle was traveling southbound on SR445 approaching the intersection of East Sky Ranch Boulevard.

The driver of the Subaru entered into the path of the motorcycle, causing the front of the Harley to strike the right front side of the Subaru.

The Harley’s rider, 28-year-old Zachary Carl Zaborac of Reno, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

