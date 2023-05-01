Washoe County crash kills 1

(MGN online)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An April crash in Washoe County left one person dead, Nevada State Police say.

On April 23, at around 11:00 p.m., NSP responded to the intersection of SR445 and East Sky Ranch Boulevard for reports of a crash.

After arriving, they determined a Subaru was traveling northbound on SR445 when it attempted to turn left onto East Sky Ranch Boulevard. At the same time, a Harley David motorcycle was traveling southbound on SR445 approaching the intersection of East Sky Ranch Boulevard.

The driver of the Subaru entered into the path of the motorcycle, causing the front of the Harley to strike the right front side of the Subaru.

The Harley’s rider, 28-year-old Zachary Carl Zaborac of Reno, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley

Latest News

A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
The scene of a fatal crash at South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive in Reno.
Crash on South Virginia and Greenwood kills pedestrian
The scene of fatal pedestrian crash on eastbound U.S. 50 in Carson city.
Pedestrian killed in Carson City crash
The crash was reported on Sunday, April 23
Crash near Winnemucca kills 1