State Treasurer holding essay contest for AAPI Heritage Month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is hosting an essay contest throughout the month of May for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The winner of the contest will receive $1,000 deposited into a 529 College Savings Account. Second and third place will receive $500 and $250 respectively.

The contest runs from today, May 1, until May 31 and is open to students in the 6th-8th grades. Essays must be no longer than 250 words and highlight an Asian American or Pacific Islander in history or in their community who they feel has been an influential force in AAPI culture.

All essays must be typed and written in English. Entries must be submitted with a completed and signed entry form by 5:00 p.m. on May 31 or postmarked by that day.

Entries may be submitted through the following methods:

Mailed to the KCEP Power 88 office, located at 350 W. Washington Ave, Suite 125, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Emailed to: kcepcultureessays@gmail.com

More information can be found here: www.power88lv.com/essay-contest/.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.