SCI-ON! Science Fiction Film Festival at the Planetarium this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Physicist Ron Mallett arrived by plane this afternoon. He’s here for the “SCI-ON! International Film Festival” here in Reno.

A professor at the University of Connecticut, he came to the airport by very conventional means. But what he is known for is what some would call the unconventional study of time travel.

“The real science behind the possibility of time travel, based on Einstein’s theories,” he says.

Mallett will discuss the film “Tales of the Time Traveler” tomorrow.

On Wednesday the professor will discuss another feature “How to Build a Time Machine.” The two films are both featured at “2023 SCI-ON! The Biggest Little Science and Fiction Film Festival in the World” taking place at the Fleischmann Planetarium the week of May 1, to May 6.

This is the eighth annual event for the festival, with a total of 23 features selected for honors. Documentaries, features and even animation will all appear every evening this week at the Planetarium.

Wednesday is family night with a premiere of the new fan film from “Galaxy Far Far Away!”

“Now we’ve gotten entries from 50 different countries from around the world,” says Paul McFarlane with the Fleischmann Planetarium. “So, we are just excited that there are people out there imagining the possibilities and creating incredible art.”

McFarlane says the festival is an opportunity to not only talk to scientists, but also the film makers themselves who may have based their work on scientific concepts.

Science fiction, fantasy, and futuristic memorabilia are also on display at the Planetarium from a “Star Trek” communicator to items from ‘Back to the Future” and much more.

Tickets range from $10-to-$15 dollars and the festival climaxes on Saturday where audience driven finalists and award winners are announced, All features will be played at the Star Theatre at the Planetarium.

www.sci-on.org

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.