Riverview Elementary School in Dayton hosting annual craft fair fundraiser this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to shop local handmade gifts at Riverview Elementary School’s annual spring craft fair, hosted in partnership with Ariel’s $5 Bling VIP.

Ariel Williams, event coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to remind people all about the free event happening Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m.-4 pm. at Riverview Elementary (1200 Ferretto Parkway).

Entry into the event is free. Raffle tickets and vendor booth fees support the students at Riverview Elementary. This year there will also be multiple bounce houses, face painting and sweet treats.

If you’re interested in donating a raffle item or setting up a booth, contact Ariel Williams at bandgurl22@gmail.com or 775-526-9744.

