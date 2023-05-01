Reno man arrested on kidnapping charges

SIERRA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested on charges that he attempted to kidnap a woman.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office says that on April 9 at around 6:15 p.m., they were notified of a kidnapping in progress thanks to information given by the Reno Police Department.

Sierra County Sheriffs were told an adult female victim was being held against her will in a vehicle traveling north on U.S. 395 towards the California/Nevada state line near Sierra County.

The victim was communicating with Reno Police Department Dispatch and told them she was in fear for her life and was being held against her will inside the moving vehicle.

During their response, Sierra County Sheriff’s deputies were told the victim had escaped at the Hallelujah Junction gas station and locked herself in a bathroom while the suspect put gas in his car.

RPD entered the state of California to intervene, arriving at the gas station and boxing in the suspect’s vehicle. Officers detained the suspect until the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office could respond.

Upon arriving, they found the victim safe and unharmed. During the investigation, deputies learned the two were dating and had an argument while in Reno.

The suspect said he did not have a plan but that he intended to kill both of them in a murder suicide.

Johnathan Infante-Zuniga of Reno was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, criminal threats, and importation of marijuana into California. He is currently being held without bail at the Nevada County Jail.

