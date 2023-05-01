Reno Aces help serviceman surprise family during game following 11-month deployment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was an emotional reunion Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. During the middle of the 8th inning, Captain Bryan Hernandez surprised his family with his homecoming in front of a packed house.

It all started when his kids, Sophia and Robert, were invited to play a game between innings. On the jumbotron, the kids had to guess the Aces player before each one came into focus. Only one of the faces wasn’t an Aces player at all.

Instead, they slowly realized that it was their dad and he wasn’t just a picture on the screen.

They turned around to find him standing in the home team dugout. The three raced toward each other and embraced right on the field. More than 6,400 fans rose to their feet and applauded the homecoming.

Hernandez was returning from an 11-month deployment in Albania, his fourth with the U.S. Army.

Welcome home, soldier.

