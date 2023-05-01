Public may hear sirens and loudspeaker chatter during Air Guard training at Reno airport

An Airman from the 152nd Airlift Wing participates in the Operation Mustang exercise held at...
An Airman from the 152nd Airlift Wing participates in the Operation Mustang exercise held at Nevada Air National Guard base in Reno, Nev. on March. 3, 2018. The aircraft is a C-130.(Baylee Hunt /152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing is conducting readiness training at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport through Friday.

“As a result of the exercise, the public may hear various sirens, tones, and voice messages in areas surrounding the Reno-Tahoe International Airport,” the Air Guard said in a statement. “There will also be increased C-130 flying operations in the local area. Please do not be alarmed.”

The training will evaluate the Air Guard’s readiness and help to train for worldwide missions.

