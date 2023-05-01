Public may hear sirens and loudspeaker chatter during Air Guard training at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing is conducting readiness training at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport through Friday.

“As a result of the exercise, the public may hear various sirens, tones, and voice messages in areas surrounding the Reno-Tahoe International Airport,” the Air Guard said in a statement. “There will also be increased C-130 flying operations in the local area. Please do not be alarmed.”

The training will evaluate the Air Guard’s readiness and help to train for worldwide missions.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.