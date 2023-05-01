Nevada native tribes to get $2.5 million in funding

The funds come from the HHS
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Native American tribes in Nevada will be getting nearly $2.5 million in Head Start funding.

“I’m glad to see these federal funds going to the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada to help prepare Native families for success through early education and family well-being programs,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll continue doing all I can in the Senate to help Native families and children in Nevada have a strong start in life and school so they can fulfill their dreams.”

