Nevada native tribes to get $2.5 million in funding

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Native American tribes in Nevada will be getting nearly $2.5 million in Head Start funding.

The funds come from HHSs’ and will provide services such as day care, home visits, and support for parents attending high school to eligible Native American children and families.

“I’m glad to see these federal funds going to the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada to help prepare Native families for success through early education and family well-being programs,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll continue doing all I can in the Senate to help Native families and children in Nevada have a strong start in life and school so they can fulfill their dreams.”

