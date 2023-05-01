Nevada Humane Society participating in Empty the Shelters event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society is partnering with two organizations for an Empty the Shelters event taking place this month.

They will be partnering with the BISSEL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia for the event taking place from May 1 to May 15. It will take place at more than 350 shelters in 45 states, and pets will be available for $50 or less.

The Humane Society’s Reno and Carson City locations will be waiving adoption fees for all adult cats and dogs until May 15. Kittens and puppies are not included.

May 6 will be the official Empty the Shelters event at both the Reno and Sparks locations. Interested adopters can find more details here.

The Nevada Humane Society participated in the last Empty the Shelters event in December, which resulted in 343 adoptions.

