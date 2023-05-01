Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares the gut-brain connection to irritable bowel syndrome

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let’s talk about poop! In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. spoke about the brain’s involvement in irritable bowel syndrome.

It’s important to note that 20% of the population deals with IBS. Of the clients that Dr. Gates sees, many of those with IBS also have underlying mental health issues like anxiety or depression. It can be a vicious cycle of feeling anxious, worrying about your next IBS attack, isolating yourself further, perpetuating anxiety, and increasing IBS problems.

At Gates Brain Health, Dr. Gates looks at the full mind-body connection to get to the root of the cycle and stop it through comprehensive diet, exercise and mental health care.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook and Instagram.

