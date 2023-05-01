Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis

By Peter Zampa
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Martinsville, W.Va. (Gray) – Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. This week, he’s covering the fentanyl crisis, traveling to West Virginia, the state with the most fatal overdoses in the nation per capita. Peter speaks to a grieving mother who lost her son to fentanyl, an EMT and the director of a sober living organization.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley

Latest News

Fire and smoke raise after artillery shelling near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce...
Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures multiple people, damages homes
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
‘Multiple fatalities’ on Illinois highway following crashes in dust storm
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country
A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May...
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on