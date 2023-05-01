KOLO Cares Stuff the Bus begins later this month

KOLOCares
KOLOCares(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2023 version of the KOLO Cares Stuff the Bus event will begin later this month on May 12.

The event is a partnership between the Human Services Agency and the RTC.

Donations will be accepted at the Target near the Sparks Marina on May 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Many of the donations made will go towards helping the elderly in the area.

“This donation drive is pivotal in helping seniors in need of hygiene products, new clothes, bus passes, cleaning supplies and so much more,” Washoe County Director of Human Services Agency Amber Howell said. “We are excited to help our elderly population, and so very thankful for the incredible partners who have decided to join us in such an important endeavor, which is all about giving back to those that have helped make Washoe County a great place to live, work and play throughout the years.”

Some of the brand new, never before used items that are needed include:

· Hygiene products

· Toothbrush/toothpaste

· Deodorant, soap, shampoo and conditioner, disposable razors and shaving cream, combs and brushes.

· Sweatshirts

· Sweatpants

· Bus passes

· Uber/Lyft gift cards

· Uber Eats/DoorDash gift cards

· Jackets

· Gift cards

· Cleaning supplies

· Coloring books

· Large print word search books

· Reading books

· Movie passes

· Blankets

· Slippers

· Socks

· Gloves/hats

· Shorts

· T-shirts

· Shoes

· Coloring items (crayons/markers/pens)

· Crossword puzzles in large print

The KOLO Cares Stuff a Bus Drive-BY Donation Drive is a signature Older Americans Month event. Additional events will be offered virtually throughout the month.

You can take part in viewing them here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley

Latest News

A cat at the Nevada Humane Society
Nevada Humane Society participating in Empty the Shelters event
Riverview Elementary Fundraiser
Riverview Elementary School in Dayton hosting annual craft fair fundraiser this weekend
Dolce Vita Spa Mother's Day Picnic
Dolce Vita Spa and The Refuge Spa offering Mother’s Day picnic and tea excursions
Dr. Randall Gates, May 1, 2023 Interview
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares the gut-brain connection to irritable bowel syndrome