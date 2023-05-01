High school prom dates discuss viral fishing trip

This East Tennessee couple spent their prom night on the lake. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing when they made a big catch.

Luke Lankford and Mary Jo Mattingly like to spend their free time away from school and sports out on the water together.

“I’ve been fishing for my whole life -- basically 17 years,” Lankford said.

He shared his hobby with his girlfriend nearly a year ago and she picked it up along the way.

“I never even touched a pole barely and then he was like, ‘C’mon, kick it into gear!’” she said.

The best trip for the couple, though, may have been when Lankford started the day in a tuxedo and Mattingly in a dress for junior prom.

The two liked prom well enough but decided after an hour to switch things up and go night fishing at Melton Hill Lake.

It didn’t take long before they saw a large fish near the boat. Mattingly reeled in a 7-pound walleye, making it a night to remember.

“Catching the fish was pretty cool. I mean, that’s a pretty cool thing to remember,” she said.

Lankford was the one who cast the reel to catch the walleye, but he gives all the credit to his girlfriend for reeling it in.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley

Latest News

Sherman Bynum and his friends rode to junior prom in a World War II tank.
Teens ride World War II tank to prom
A cat at the Nevada Humane Society
Nevada Humane Society participating in Empty the Shelters event
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling
Riverview Elementary Fundraiser
Riverview Elementary School in Dayton hosting annual craft fair fundraiser this weekend
NYPD Detective Troy Patterson has died.
NYPD officer dies 33 years after he was shot in a robbery