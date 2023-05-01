Former US Marine killed in Ukraine, family says

According to his mother, Cooper "Harris" Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the...
According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the outskirts of Bakhmut.(From Cooper Harris Andrews)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A family is mourning the loss of a former U.S. Marine who was killed in Ukraine in April.

According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Andrews was from Cleveland, Ohio.

His mother, Willow Andrews, says he left in November to join a group of foreign fighters helping Ukraine’s military.

His contract ended in March, but he decided to stay and work for an activist group.

On social media, the group says Andrews was killed while helping evacuate civilians from the city.

His mother said it likely happened on a rare access road into Bakhmut used by the Ukrainian military to resupply their forces.

It’s also used by civilians to evacuate the city.

Willow Andrews said her son’s body has yet to be recovered due to the intense fighting that continues in Bakhmut.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

