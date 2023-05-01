Doral Academy 6th graders enter National Finals round, calling for community support

6th graders who created an app to prevent food waste enter the National Finals.
By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:22 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sixth graders at Doral Academy of Northern Nevada are entering the National Finals round of Samsung’s 13th annual Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition.

The middle schoolers created an app that prevents food waste and food insecurity within the community. The idea earned them the title of State Winners in March and now they are representing Nevada in the National finalists round. The winner will receive $10,000 dollars in school supplies and technology to benefit their STEM program.

You can vote everyday , once a day at Samsung.com/solvefortomorrow. The voting is open until May 15.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley

Latest News

Captain Bryan Hernandez embraces kids, Sophia and Robert, after surprising them at the Aces...
Reno Aces help serviceman surprise family during game following 11-month deployment
Reno Aces help U.S. Army soldier with surprise homecoming
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Nonprofit IFRED provides resources to help those use hope skillsets.
Focusing on mental health on the International Day of Hope