Doral Academy 6th graders enter National Finals round, calling for community support

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sixth graders at Doral Academy of Northern Nevada are entering the National Finals round of Samsung’s 13th annual Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition.

The middle schoolers created an app that prevents food waste and food insecurity within the community. The idea earned them the title of State Winners in March and now they are representing Nevada in the National finalists round. The winner will receive $10,000 dollars in school supplies and technology to benefit their STEM program.

You can vote everyday , once a day at Samsung.com/solvefortomorrow. The voting is open until May 15.

