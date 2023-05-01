Dolce Vita Spa and The Refuge Spa offering Mother’s Day picnic and tea excursions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dolce Vita Wellness Spa and The Refuge Spa are hosting Mother’s Day Pop-Up Picnics and Tea at both locations Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owner, Nyla Allen, stopped by Morning Break to invite moms, daughters and grandmas to visit the spa on Mother’s Day.

At Dolce Vita in the Village at Rancharrah and The Refuge Spa located inside The Renaissance, you can experience a unique daytime soiree with all the must-haves to celebrate the woman who deserves it most. Guests will feel refreshed while relaxing on the veranda, enjoying hand-crafted teas and elixirs, and bonding over shared experiences.

The event costs $85 per person and includes 2-hours of access to the spa’s various amenities that are separate from treatments (which require additional booking). This kickstarts Dolce Vita’s “Get Mom to the Spa” package which will continue to be offered the second Tuesday of every month.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.