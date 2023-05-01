Dolce Vita Spa and The Refuge Spa offering Mother’s Day picnic and tea excursions

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dolce Vita Wellness Spa and The Refuge Spa are hosting Mother’s Day Pop-Up Picnics and Tea at both locations Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owner, Nyla Allen, stopped by Morning Break to invite moms, daughters and grandmas to visit the spa on Mother’s Day.

At Dolce Vita in the Village at Rancharrah and The Refuge Spa located inside The Renaissance, you can experience a unique daytime soiree with all the must-haves to celebrate the woman who deserves it most. Guests will feel refreshed while relaxing on the veranda, enjoying hand-crafted teas and elixirs, and bonding over shared experiences.

The event costs $85 per person and includes 2-hours of access to the spa’s various amenities that are separate from treatments (which require additional booking). This kickstarts Dolce Vita’s “Get Mom to the Spa” package which will continue to be offered the second Tuesday of every month.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley

Latest News

A cat at the Nevada Humane Society
Nevada Humane Society participating in Empty the Shelters event
Riverview Elementary Fundraiser
Riverview Elementary School in Dayton hosting annual craft fair fundraiser this weekend
Dr. Randall Gates, May 1, 2023 Interview
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares the gut-brain connection to irritable bowel syndrome
KOLOCares
KOLO Cares Stuff the Bus begins later this month