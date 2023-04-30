Shed and fence burn in northwest Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A shed and fence burned Saturday afternoon in northwest Sparks, the Sparks Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3200 block of Cityview Terrace about 3:26 p.m. and found the shed, fence and yard on fire.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

Paramedics treated one person on scene for an unspecified issue, the fire department said.

Four engines and one fire truck responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.