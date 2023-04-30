Shed and fence burn in northwest Sparks

Sparks Fire Department logo
Sparks Fire Department logo(Jen)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A shed and fence burned Saturday afternoon in northwest Sparks, the Sparks Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3200 block of Cityview Terrace about 3:26 p.m. and found the shed, fence and yard on fire.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

Paramedics treated one person on scene for an unspecified issue, the fire department said.

Four engines and one fire truck responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
The 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue in Stead where someone was shot and killed.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Stead identified
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck

Latest News

The scene of the fire at Las Fiesta restaurant in Fernley.
Fire damages Fernley restaurant
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful provided this photograph of the Great Community Clean-up 2023.
Volunteers gather 42 tons of trash in KTMB Great Community Cleanup
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Lombardo’s support for ambitious bills is uncertain
An image of equipment being used to clear the rockslide in Lyon County.
Nevada puts winter storm costs at $10.6M; FEMA help promised