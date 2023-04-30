Man killed after being hit by train in Elko

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead after being hit by a train in Elko.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday around West Main Street and Hot Springs Road.

Police say no foul play is suspected and that it appears that the man was walking in between the tracks approaching the area known as the “Transient Camp” where he was hit.

Police say the conductor believed that the man might have been listening to music or had been distracted.

The man was identified as being a local member of the community, however, that information won’t be released pending notification of next of kin.

The Union Pacific Railroad Company is cooperating fully in this investigation.

