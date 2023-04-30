Man killed after being hit by train in Elko

Train tracks stock image
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday, April 28th around West Main Street and Hot Springs Road.(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead after being hit by a train in Elko.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday around West Main Street and Hot Springs Road.

Police say no foul play is suspected and that it appears that the man was walking in between the tracks approaching the area known as the “Transient Camp” where he was hit.

Police say the conductor believed that the man might have been listening to music or had been distracted.

The man was identified as being a local member of the community, however, that information won’t be released pending notification of next of kin.

The Union Pacific Railroad Company is cooperating fully in this investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
The 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue in Stead where someone was shot and killed.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Stead identified
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck

Latest News

SATURDAY PM WEATHER
SATURDAY PM WEATHER
Sparks Fire Department logo
Shed and fence burn in northwest Sparks
The scene of the fire at Las Fiesta restaurant in Fernley.
Fire damages Fernley restaurant
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful provided this photograph of the Great Community Clean-up 2023.
Volunteers gather 42 tons of trash in KTMB Great Community Cleanup