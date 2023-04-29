Volunteers gather 42 tons of trash in KTMB Great Community Cleanup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful said 806 volunteers removed 42.21 tons of trash and more than 16.5 tons of invasive weeds and green waste during Saturday’s annual Great Community Cleanup.

Volunteers went to 26 sites throughout the community and in addition to picking up trash they spread mulch in parks, planted 70 trees to improve the urban tree canopy and planted about 1,623 plants to promote the natural ecology, KTMB said in a statement.

The trash included tires, yard waste, appliances, shot-up televisions, furniture and an abandoned recreational vehicle, KTMB said.

“I’m always amazed at the level of community support we receive for these large-scale cleanup events. It’s encouraging to see how many people truly care about stewarding Nevada’s public lands and making a difference in our community,” said Marina McCreary, KTMB’s beautification and clean-ups program manager.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.