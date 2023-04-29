Volunteers gather 42 tons of trash in KTMB Great Community Cleanup

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful provided this photograph of the Great Community Clean-up 2023.
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful provided this photograph of the Great Community Clean-up 2023.(KTMB)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful said 806 volunteers removed 42.21 tons of trash and more than 16.5 tons of invasive weeds and green waste during Saturday’s annual Great Community Cleanup.

Volunteers went to 26 sites throughout the community and in addition to picking up trash they spread mulch in parks, planted 70 trees to improve the urban tree canopy and planted about 1,623 plants to promote the natural ecology, KTMB said in a statement.

The trash included tires, yard waste, appliances, shot-up televisions, furniture and an abandoned recreational vehicle, KTMB said.

“I’m always amazed at the level of community support we receive for these large-scale cleanup events. It’s encouraging to see how many people truly care about stewarding Nevada’s public lands and making a difference in our community,” said Marina McCreary, KTMB’s beautification and clean-ups program manager.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
The 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue in Stead where someone was shot and killed.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Stead identified
It happened Sunday night at 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Pyramid Way and West Sky Ranch...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Pyramid Way

Latest News

Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Lombardo’s support for ambitious bills is uncertain
An image of equipment being used to clear the rockslide in Lyon County.
Nevada puts winter storm costs at $10.6M; FEMA help promised
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved in a south Reno...
Authorities find vehicle involved in south Reno hit-and-run