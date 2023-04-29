TMCC hosts annual Logistics Leadership Conference

Truckee Meadows Community College logo
Truckee Meadows Community College logo(TMCC)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:58 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) hosted its annual Logistics Leadership Conference on Friday afternoon, giving students the opportunity to network and learn more about the growing industry from workforce professionals.

“Logistics is basically the movement of goods, from its primary source to distribution, to getting it to its final destination, a retail store or if you have Amazon Prime, to your home,” said Brian Addington, Director of Logistics Program at TMCC.

Professionals say, the pandemic put a spotlight on the importance of the industry, as Northern Nevada becomes a hub for job opportunity in the fast growing field.

”If you just drive on the highway and look you’re going to see a lot of new warehouses being built, Reno is a destination for warehousing and distribution because it serves the entire West Coast; so its a prime location, with a lot of job growth and great job opportunities,“ said Addington.

During the conference, attendees were also able to participate in panel discussions. The conference also serves as a fundraising opportunity for TMCC’s Logistics Program scholarship opportunities, learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
The 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue in Stead where someone was shot and killed.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Stead identified
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Young Carson boxers continue winning national tournaments
Young Carson boxers continue winning national tournaments
The Carson City sheriff's Office released this photograph of a vehicle involved in a...
Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks vehicle in hit-and-run
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved om a south Reno...
Authorities seek two vehicles involved in south Reno hit-and-run
Swan Lake
Water Pollution Issues For Lemmon Valley Residents