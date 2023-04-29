TMCC hosts annual Logistics Leadership Conference

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) hosted its annual Logistics Leadership Conference on Friday afternoon, giving students the opportunity to network and learn more about the growing industry from workforce professionals.

“Logistics is basically the movement of goods, from its primary source to distribution, to getting it to its final destination, a retail store or if you have Amazon Prime, to your home,” said Brian Addington, Director of Logistics Program at TMCC.

Professionals say, the pandemic put a spotlight on the importance of the industry, as Northern Nevada becomes a hub for job opportunity in the fast growing field.

”If you just drive on the highway and look you’re going to see a lot of new warehouses being built, Reno is a destination for warehousing and distribution because it serves the entire West Coast; so its a prime location, with a lot of job growth and great job opportunities,“ said Addington.

During the conference, attendees were also able to participate in panel discussions. The conference also serves as a fundraising opportunity for TMCC’s Logistics Program scholarship opportunities, learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.