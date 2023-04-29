Reno man sent to prison for shooting bail agent in Sparks

Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Vincent Reynolds, 19.(Spark Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for shooting a bail bondsman trying to take him into custody, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Vincent Reynolds, 21, pleaded guilty to attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon for the January 2021 shooting on Glendale Avenue and 21st Street.

Reynolds was first convicted of shooting someone at 9th and Sutro streets in Reno following an argument in a hotel room. He was sentenced to three to 7.5 years in prison for that case and was ordered to surrender to jail the next day.

Reynolds failed to show up and that’s when the bail bondsman went looking for him. Bail agents used a Taser on him but he shot one of them. The bail bondsman had to be hospitalized.

Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman ordered that Reynolds cannot start serving his attempted murder sentence until he completes his battery with a deadly weapon sentence.

