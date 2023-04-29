Man sent to prison for breaking infant daughter’s bones

Timothy Andrew Parker
Timothy Andrew Parker(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 28, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man who broke his infant daughter’s bones will serve four to 12.5 years in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The Reno Police Department went to Renown Regional Medical Center in February 2022 on a report of possible child abuse against a 3-month-old child.

The investigation revealed Timothy Andrew Parker, 34, broke his daughter’s arm and that the infant had other bones healing from other fractures.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Rachael Chesterfield said the fractures delayed the girl’s development and Parker needed a lengthy sentence to be held accountable for the harm.

