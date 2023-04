FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in a Fernley restaurant shut down Main Street for more than two hours on Saturday.

The fire at La Fiesta was in the attic. It took North Lyon County Fire Protection District firefighters about 30 minutes to 40 minutes to reach the flames.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Main Stret reopened by about 1:30 p.m.

