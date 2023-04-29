Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks vehicle in hit-and-run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A dark sedan hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Friday night near the Carson Nugget in Carson City and authorities are looking for the driver.

The hit-and-run happened about 8:08 p.m. near Carson and Robinson streets, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said.

The dark sedan was going west on Robinson Street from Plaza Street and hit a pedestrian in the road, then continued west on Robinson Street past Carson Street, the sheriff’s office said. It should have front-end damage, the sheriff’s office said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erin McMahon, 775-283-7858 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

