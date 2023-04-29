Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks vehicle in hit-and-run

The Carson City sheriff's Office released this photograph of a vehicle involved in a...
The Carson City sheriff's Office released this photograph of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Robinson Street.(CCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:08 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A dark sedan hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Friday night near the Carson Nugget in Carson City and authorities are looking for the driver.

The hit-and-run happened about 8:08 p.m. near Carson and Robinson streets, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said.

The dark sedan was going west on Robinson Street from Plaza Street and hit a pedestrian in the road, then continued west on Robinson Street past Carson Street, the sheriff’s office said. It should have front-end damage, the sheriff’s office said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erin McMahon, 775-283-7858 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
The 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue in Stead where someone was shot and killed.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Stead identified
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Young Carson boxers continue winning national tournaments
Young Carson boxers continue winning national tournaments
Truckee Meadows Community College logo
TMCC hosts annual Logistics Leadership Conference
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved om a south Reno...
Authorities seek two vehicles involved in south Reno hit-and-run
Swan Lake
Water Pollution Issues For Lemmon Valley Residents