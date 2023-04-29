Authorities seek two vehicles involved in south Reno hit-and-run

The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved om a south Reno...
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved om a south Reno hit-and-run and ask for the public's help identifying the driver.(Nevadda State Police)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:50 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada State Police ask for the public’s help finding two vehicles involved in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon in south Reno.

It happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 580 at Patriot Boulevard at about 4:42 p.m.

NSP provided pictures of a silver Ford pickup truck it ways was involved. It says a white minivan was also involved.

Anyone with information is asked to email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us or call *NHP or 775-687-0400.

