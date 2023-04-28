Woman rescued after jumping into river to avoid police

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman had to be rescued from a river after attempting to evade police Friday morning, police say.

The Reno Fire Department was called for the water rescue after the woman, who has yet to be identified, jumped into the river near the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Health Care Center.

Crews were able to pull her out of the water near the Kietzke Bridge, and she was handed over to the custody of tribal police.

RFD says she was not in the water long enough to get hypothermia, and there were no injuries reported.

