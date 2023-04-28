Washoe County seeking information after dead dog discarded in family’s yard

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Animal Services is looking for information after a dead, emaciated, and hobbled dog was found discarded in a family’s yard.

The dog was thrown into a yard on West 6th Street in Sun Valley on April 21 around midnight. Regional Animal Services describe the dog as an approximately 1 year old, brown and white female pit bull.

The person who was seen throwing the body is described as an adult male with dark hair, and light skin wearing a black and white baseball cap, black shirt with a white design on the back, black pants, and tube socks.

Animal Services say they want to talk with the person described. Tips about who this person is, or information about the dog can be submitted anonymously by calling Animal Services Dispatch at 775-322-3647 or by emailing pets@washoecounty.gov.

