Volunteer Spotlight: Meet Bill and Joanne Kohls, volunteers at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 launched a brand new Morning Break segment Friday called volunteer spotlight! Over the last year and a half that Morning Break has been on the air, we’ve had the privilege of getting to know dozens of organizations and non-profits here in the community that wouldn’t be able to do what they do without their volunteers.

For KOLO 8′s first-ever Volunteer Spotlight, we’re proud to introduce you to Bill and Joanne Kohls who make a difference at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

Every Wednesday, and some other shifts during the week, you can find The Khols serving up warm meals at the St. Vincent’s Dining Room.

Together, they have always had a heart for people and Joanne worked as a social worker for 40 years.

“Retiring, I felt a little lost,” Joanne Kohls said. “Like what was my purpose?”

So she started volunteering at Catholic Charities about 5 years ago.

“I’ve always felt that the programs they offer truly address the problems in the community, the needs that people have,” Joanne Kohls said. “And I just felt like it was done in a respectful way for people’s dignity.”

It wasn’t long before she roped in her husband too.

“Coming is really important for me for two reasons,” Bill Kohls said. “One just personally, it keeps me engaged in the community, keeps me active. And also socially, I feel like it’s a good thing to be involved in. It’s a really important program.”

Volunteer hours are flexible, you can take as many or as few shifts as you like.

“Though if you want to volunteer as much as bill does, Lisa has to give you clearance on the app,” Joanna laughed.

“Do have like a special badge that says ‘I’m a super volunteer?’” KOLO 8′s Katey Roshetko asked.

“No, no. I wouldn’t want one. Too much pressure,” Bill Kohls said.

“They’re just such a loving couple and I think that their love for people really shines through in what they do,” Lisa Ross, director of community outreach and engagement, said. She shared that volunteers like Bill and Joanne are the heart and soul of Catholic Charities.

“I’m so thankful for our volunteers,” Ross said. “I can really emotional about it because really they bring so much joy to not only me, but to the people we serve. And without them, we just wouldn’t do it.”

So if you’re looking for a place to volunteer, check out the opportunities at Catholic Charities where food and smiles are served up everyday.

And if volunteering in the St. Vincent’s Dining Room isn’t the right fit for you, there are several other ways to get involved. There is the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, the thrift store, immigration legal services, the resource hub, administration, Heartfelt Haircuts and Operation Easter Baskets/Stocking Stuffer. There are also virtual volunteer opportunities as well. To learn more, click here.

