TMWA delivers State of the Water presentation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) held its state of the water update Thursday. It’s held each year and aims to share the water outlook for Northern Nevada over the next year.

In a nutshell, Northern Nevada’s water supply is looking great after a big winter.

“This year, 2023, set an all time record for snow water equivalent in the Lake Tahoe Basin,” said Bill Hauck, Water Supply Supervisor with TMWA.

Hauck added the snowpack up there right now is 242% above normal and, because of that, we are no longer in a drought situation.

“Full river flows are forecasted through the end of the year and at November 15th, the elevation at Tahoe is projected to be 4.4 feet above the natural rim,” Hauck said. “So a non-drought designation took effect on April 15th.”

All other upstream reservoirs, like Stampede and Donner, are expected to become completely full as well.

The big winter also means Northern Nevada will have plenty of water over the next few years, even if we have a dry winter or two ahead.

“That water in storage and the reservoirs in Lake Tahoe, Boca reservoirs shoots to provide what’s called a required rate of flow at the California/Nevada state line,” said Hauck. “So that required state of flow will be met for the next two to three years just on the projected amount of storage that’s coming between now and June.”

That doesn’t mean we should throw all caution to the wind, however. TMWA still has water conservation policies in place, namely assigned day watering.

“It’s the people that came before us that set this stage for us to be in this great situation and we want to continue that so that in the future, when someone looks back and says, yeah the system is in good shape, It’s been well managed,” said Andy Gebhardt, Director of Distribution Services with TMWA. “One of the reasons is we have a strong conservation ethic.”

People living at odd addresses can water on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. People living in even addresses can water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. No watering is allowed from noon to 6 p.m.

TMWA is also hosting Smart About Water Day, which is set for Saturday, May 6th. That’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Idlewild Park’s California building. It’s a family oriented event, where people can learn how water in our region is managed. You can learn more about it here.

