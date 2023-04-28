Tahoe Expedition Academy’s robust summer camp programs

By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Summer break is right around the corner, so now’s the time for parents to start brainstorming what their kids will be doing to keep busy. Tahoe Expedition Academy offers a multitude of programs all season long for children in Pre-K to 12th grade.

TEA’s first session of summer programs begins June 19. From backpacking, visual arts, wilderness exploration for the little ones, lacrosse, rock climbing, or learning a unique set of skills through their primitive skills program, Tahoe Summer Camps have something for a child and give them the chance to venture out and try something new.

Hear from Eric Martin, Athletics and Academy, and Tahoe Summer Camp Director, about all the fun your child can take part in this summer!

For more information, click here.

You can find the list of summer programs here.

