Storey County police alert public of scam after man receives threatening text

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a local resident received a text message saying someone had been hired to kill the recipient.

The unsolicited text message said the recipient could pay to have their life spared.

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office says to not respond if you get a text message like this and to contact their dispatch at 775-847-0950.

