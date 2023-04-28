RPD assists in pursuit of suspect wanted in violent crime

Nathan McKinney
Nathan McKinney(Truckee Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:53 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect wanted for a violent crime in Reno is still being sought by multiple police departments after evading police early Friday morning.

Friday morning at around 3:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Nathan McKinney, eluded officers and exited at Highway 267 in Truckee before continuing on Highway 89 until being disabled by a Reno Police Department vehicle.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Multiple agencies, including RPD, California Highway Patrol, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and Truckee PD assisted in the search for McKinney but were unsuccessful in finding him.

Truckee Police say McKinney may still be in the Truckee area, and was last seen near Highway 89 North and Henness Road.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him is asked to call Nevada County non-emergency dispatch at 530-550-2320.

