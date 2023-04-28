Rotary Club of Sparks donates calculators to Washoe 3rd graders

They are handpicked to fit the needs of the students
File image of a calculator
File image of a calculator(KFYR)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Rotary Club of Sparks is donating calculators to every third grader in Washoe County.

Members of the club will be visiting local elementary schools starting May 1 to make the donations to over 5,000 students.

“Math skills are extremely important for our learning. While we have historically delivered dictionaries to our local 3rd graders for almost two decades, the school district provided feedback that the calculators would be more valuable to our third graders and the Rotary Club of Sparks is stepping up to make that possible,” says Sparks Club Secretary Mike Hix.

The calculators are handpicked to fit the needs of the students.

“The 3rd grade was targeted because this is the age when children are beginning to truly understand all functions of a calculator and the importance of numbers,” said Hix. “Having a calculator of their own gives them ‘math power’ to make simple and more challenging calculations needed to someday function in the business world when they grow up. It will also be a tool to help our educators when giving homework.”

Hix believes these calculators can be distributed in two to three weeks.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
The 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue in Stead where someone was shot and killed.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Stead identified
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Brew, Brats and Ballet
Brew, Brats and Ballet
Police say the scammer told the recipient they could pay a fee to have their life spared
Storey County police alert public of scam after man receives threatening text
Boxers and Buddies May and June Fundraisers
Boxers and Buddies raising money for several dogs’ medical needs during future fundraisers
Volunteer Spotlight: Bill and Joanne Kohls
Volunteer Spotlight: Meet Bill and Joanne Kohls, volunteers at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada