Rotary Club of Sparks donates calculators to Washoe 3rd graders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Rotary Club of Sparks is donating calculators to every third grader in Washoe County.

Members of the club will be visiting local elementary schools starting May 1 to make the donations to over 5,000 students.

“Math skills are extremely important for our learning. While we have historically delivered dictionaries to our local 3rd graders for almost two decades, the school district provided feedback that the calculators would be more valuable to our third graders and the Rotary Club of Sparks is stepping up to make that possible,” says Sparks Club Secretary Mike Hix.

The calculators are handpicked to fit the needs of the students.

“The 3rd grade was targeted because this is the age when children are beginning to truly understand all functions of a calculator and the importance of numbers,” said Hix. “Having a calculator of their own gives them ‘math power’ to make simple and more challenging calculations needed to someday function in the business world when they grow up. It will also be a tool to help our educators when giving homework.”

Hix believes these calculators can be distributed in two to three weeks.

