Reno police ticket 53 in pedestrian safety operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 53 tickets Friday as part of a pedestrian safety operation.

The seven officers also gave five warnings.

The traffic division focused enforcement on drivers and pedestrians in areas that had the highest concentration of pedestrian-related crashes.

Nevada law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals, police said in a statement. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.

Motorists must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles stopped for pedestrians, police said.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided funding for the operation.

A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”

