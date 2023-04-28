Pedestrian killed in Carson City crash

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a Carson City crash in March.

On March 2 at around 6:17 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to a crash at U.S. 50 and Nye Lane in Carson City.

After arriving, police determined that a pedestrian was attempting to cross the U.S. 50 southbound lanes from Nye Lane outside of a designated crosswalk when he was struck by a silver Ford Explorer that was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 approaching Nye Lane.

Police identified the deceased as 68-year-old Proseso Torres of Carson City. Torres succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.