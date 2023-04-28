Nevada’s Concrete Canoe team qualifies for Nationals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada’s Concrete Canoe team is heading to a national competition in Wisconsin.

“We’re not done yet, but it’s great,” said Tanner McIlree, the project’s co-manager. “I love the attention we’re getting; the exposure our club’s getting, it’s great.”

They qualified by winning the ASCE Intermountain Southwest Student Symposium, held earlier this month at the Sparks Marina.

“A lot of schools had their eyes on us, especially because we were hosting, everyone wanted us,” said Lucas Pritchett, the project’s other co-manager. “But we put on a show.”

The regional symposium is scored in four areas, Project Proposal, Presentation, Product Prototype and Canoe Races. Nevada dominated in the water, winning four of the five races, and finishing second in the other race.

“This year we focused on a lighter mix to make it float,” explained McIlree.

“This concrete’s a lot different, a lot lighter,” added Pritchett. “There’s no sand or rocks in it. We replaced it with expanding glass and eudialyte, which is a light kind of rock.”

It resulted in a 277-pound canoe, which is roughly 70-pounds lighter than last year’s.

“Last year the canoe did not float,” said faculty advisor Kelly Keselica. “But this year we had some challenges too, though. The canoe had some major cracking in it, and during our first race at the conference this year, there was water seeping into the canoe. And they had to tape the entire inside of the canoe after the first race.”

That’s why they finished sixth in product, but did really well in the other three categories, finishing first in presentation and second in proposal. That sends them for Nationals for the second straight year; where they finished seventh last season.

“The level of competition was much higher, races were harder, the proposals, the displays,” admitted Pritchett. “Everything was much more advanced, but I’m confident in this year’s team.”

It’s pretty impressive, considering this club was interrupted by the pandemic and forced to miss out on two seasons.

“So we lost everyone, everybody from the team graduated,” said Keselica. “So we had to start over from scratch.”

Now they’ve won regionals two consecutive years, and are trying to bring home another national title. Nevada won the championship in both 2008 and 2014.

“Oh, it’d be special,” added McIlree. “That was my plan coming in, winning a couple national titles. It would be special to do it.”

The national competition is June 10-12 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. If you would like to help the team pay for the trip, email cee@unr.edu or call 775-784-6937.

