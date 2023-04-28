Nevada Firefighter Memorial Dedication Ceremony at Capitol Plaza

Thursday afternoon, The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) held a dedication ceremony...
Thursday afternoon, The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) held a dedication ceremony for a new firefighter memorial on the Capital Complex grounds in Carson City.(TMFPD)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday afternoon, The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) held a dedication ceremony for a new firefighter memorial on the Capital Complex grounds in Carson City.

Active and retired firefighters from across the Silver State attended the ceremony. Engines from fire agencies across the region participated in a procession as the event began.

PFFN hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize supporters of the new memorial location, replacing the one at Mills Park.

“The PFFN is honored to have worked with so many in Nevada to make the new firefighter memorial,” said Todd Ingalsbee, President of the PFFN. “In the coming weeks, we plan to have the names of 85 firefighters etched into the memorial wall. Thank you to every person who has played a role in this project.”

The new memorial features five life-size bronze statues of firefighters in the line of duty and serves to honor the brave men and women who have lost their lives while protecting their communities. Dignitaries spoke during the dedication ceremony.

