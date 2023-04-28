Movie Minute: It’s the stories that are timeless and a legend who tried again

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Judy Blume’s classic coming-of-stage story, Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret is hitting theaters this weekend. Rachel Mcadams stars alongside Abby Ryder Fortson, in this 1970′s story of a young girl just trying to sort out the changes she is going through during her preadolescent years. A story for everyone who remembers what it was like to grow up, navigating friends, feelings, and all the changes that happened, as well as relating to our own kids now going through this process.

Forest Whitaker and Kris Davis star in this biopic movie of legendary boxer George Foreman, called Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. The movie shows how Foreman came to be a heavyweight boxer, later to get defeated by Ali, and then make a big come back at 45-years-old to be the champion again. Check out this story of finding faith and not giving up playing in theaters now.

Streaming now, it’s a remake of the tale, of the boy who never wanted to grow up, Peter Pan & Wendy, follows the story of Peter who recruits sibling in London, and together they embark on a magical adventure on the enchanted island of Neverland, with Jude Law playing the infamous villain Captain Hook, this classic tale is streaming now on Disney Plus.

Also streaming, Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, as spies trying to find out who betrayed them. Citadel, a global spy agency had fallen, and its top agents’ memories were wiped clean. Now with danger lurking, the agents must find a way to get their memories back, stop the bad guys, and find out who originally betrayed them. Catch the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Finally, a mystery with twists and turns, Saint X, based off the novel, is about a family the goes on vacation in the Caribbean, only to have their teenage daughter’s untimely death turn their getaway upside down, causing a traumatic ripple effect that ultimately pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. If you are looking to solve the question of who did it. Catch the series on Hulu, with the first three episodes now streaming.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.