Impairment suspected in crash into backyard

Rollover crash from McCarran into a power line
Rollover crash from McCarran into a power line(John Macaluso)
By David Kohut
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:16 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early Friday morning, just after midnight, a car ran off the road at McCarran and rolled over, crashing into the backyard of a a home on Gault Way. The car ran into a power line, knocking out power to nearby homes. Responders say those lines fell onto the car and in the back yard. People living in the home were forced to shelter in place.

Nevada State Police, Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and NV Energy responded to the scene. But, according to Nevada State Police, the downed power lines were active and responders were forced to stay away from the crash.

Sparks Police got three passengers out of the car. According to NSP, the driver has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. It’s not yet known if anyone was hurt during the crash.

Highway Patrol troopers closed McCarran from Probasco Way to Dana Way during the investigation, and ask drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.

