Crash on South Virginia and Greenwood kills pedestrian

Police identified the pedestrian as 41-year-old Beau Gentry of Sparks
Nevada State Police badge
Nevada State Police badge(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash in which a pedestrian was struck by at least six vehicles.

NSP says that on March 13 around 7:40 p.m., they responded to reports of a crash at South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive in Reno.

Upon arriving, they determined that a 2011 Buick Enclave was traveling north on South Virginia Street when it hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was knocked to the ground and was subsequently struck by at least five additional vehicles.

Police identified the pedestrian as 41-year-old Beau Gentry of Sparks. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

