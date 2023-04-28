Carson City School District hosts training for parents

By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District will host a Safetalk training on Saturday, April 29. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention will present a training seminar, teaching parents how to communicate effectively when their child is dealing with a crisis.

Carson City has more than 7,000 students.

Bridget Gordon is the lead counselor for the district and high school. She says the district continues to find ways to support students.

“So Carson City School District is really fortunate, we are pretty committed to supporting student mental health. We have a grant called ProjectAware, which gives us connections to mental health therapists. Right now our students are facing an intense amount of information from the media as well as digitally that puts this extra added pressure that many of us didn’t have growing up,” she said.

Gordon knows it’s a long process when dealing with crisis, especially with one like the pandemic. “Our post-Covid kids don’t have as many skills to deal with the struggles and mental pressures going on in society and parents were ever given tools to talk about it.”

“So the goal in engaging our parents is giving them tools to support their student, sometimes through difficult crises and to know how to connect their student to the right resources.”

This event is free to the public, but you must register in advance on carsoncityschools.com.

The event begins at 9am and goes until 12 at the Carson City high school library.

