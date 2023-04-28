Boxers and Buddies raising money for several dogs’ medical needs during future fundraisers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Boxers and Buddies is a non-profit dog rescue in Northern Nevada that focuses on saving boxers and Danes, but takes in dogs and puppies who are all breeds with varying needs. Normally, they spend about $60,000 in vet bills every year. Last year, they spent over $90,000. And in the first four months of 2023, they have spent over $45,000 in vet bills.

To aid with the costs of caring for these dogs and giving them the best possible life, there are two upcoming fundraisers happening in Northern Nevada.

Sarah Anderson and Kaci Janson from Boxers and Buddies, along with Tina Mokuau from Makers Paradise Reno, stopped by Morning Break to share the current needs of the dogs in their care as well as their upcoming fundraisers.

Mokuau and Katherine Dew are organizing the Pups and Paintings Silent Auction to raise money for George’s medical costs. George was born with severe elbow dysplasia and needs a wheelchair of sorts to get around. Dew has personally painted and donated several pieces for our silent auction, the main attraction for Pups and Paintings. This event will feature a silent auction, a raffle, a painting tutorial, a community art canvas, and more. It takes place at the Makers Paradise in the Reno Public Market.

The paintings will be on display beginning Friday, May 5. There will be an art reception on Saturday, May 20 and a chance to meet some of Boxers and Buddies’ dogs on Sunday, May 21.

There is also an inaugural poker tournament happening in June to help raise money for medical costs as well. Tara O’Brien, the volunteer coordinator for Boxers and Buddies, is helping to organize the event that is open to all skill levels. There will be a beginners table for those interested in learning how to play poker with the best. There will be catered food, a silent auction, and tons of fun to be had. This event takes place Saturday, June 3 at New West Distributing (325 Nugget Ave. #101, Sparks). Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. and the poker tournament starts at 6 p.m.

Meet the Dogs!

Tesla: She joined Anderson, Jansen and Mokuau on the Morning Break set Friday. She’s an almost-three-year-old husky/lab mix with a big personality. Because she’s part husky she can be very talkative, especially around other dogs, but she gets along great with dogs and children. She’s looking for an active family who would love to take her on long walks and hikes outside. She event does pretty well off-leash and with a bit more training will be a great outdoor companion.

George: He came in at 13 weeks old with severe elbow dysplasia. He was set for euthanasia at the Lodi shelter in Southern California, due to lack of space and lack of medical fund to care for him. When Boxers and Buddies got the plea, they knew they had to help.

Betty: She also came from the euthanasia list from Stanislaus, where overcrowding and lack of funding were also standing in the way of her safety. She has several skin conditions that are currently being treated by Dermatology for Animals here in Reno. She will be available for adoption once her skin condition gets managed.

Jaya: He was another pup from Stanislaus. This little boy was found hiding in the shade of a pitiful bush in a drive thru where hundreds of people just drove past him, only offering a fry or two to help him. When Boxers and Buddies brought him in, he had a broken pelvis injury, likely from getting hit by a car, and required a Femoral Head Ostectomy surgery to correct the damage and help him live a long, happy life. He is still available for adoption.

Maeve: She and her sisters are all parvo survivors. These little three month old puppies got sick, but luckily, only Maeve and her sister, Eireann required hospitalization. Her and three of her sisters are still available for adoption. They are German shepherd/jindo/husky mix puppies and the absolute sweetest.

George, Jaya, Maeve and Betty from Boxers and Buddies are all in need of either medical care or a forever home. (KOLO 8)

You can follow Boxers and Buddies on Facebook and Instagram. Makers Paradise is also on social media; follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

