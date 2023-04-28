Bicyclist seriously injured in west Sparks crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A bicyclist was in critical condition Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in west Sparks.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. on Prater Way at the onramp to eastbound Interstate 80.

The Sparks Police Department did not immediately release the specifics of what happened. The crash remained under investigation.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.