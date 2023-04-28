Bicyclist seriously injured in west Sparks crash

The scene of a crash involving a bicyclist in west Sparks.
The scene of a crash involving a bicyclist in west Sparks.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:33 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A bicyclist was in critical condition Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in west Sparks.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. on Prater Way at the onramp to eastbound Interstate 80.

The Sparks Police Department did not immediately release the specifics of what happened. The crash remained under investigation.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
The 100 block of Panamint Drive at Volcano Avenue in Stead where someone was shot and killed.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Stead identified
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing

Latest News

Owyhee Combined School Vice Principal Lynn Manning John speaks at a press conference outside...
School ages near toxic plumes as Nevada tribe calls for help
More bear sightings around Reno
Bears roam Reno as winter ends
Trail near Galena Creek Park in April.
Bears roam Reno as winter ends
Nevada electors vote for President of the United States
Group opposes changes to Nevada elector process