Washoe County Health District undergoes rebrand

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Later this year, the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) will be unveiling its new name, Northern Nevada Public Health. Ahead of the rebrand on Thursday afternoon, the District Board of Health (DBOH) is set to vote on a new logo to reflect the name change.

DBOH is set to vote on a new logo during a regularly scheduled meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday. The board is slated to select between two potential logos and color schemes. The DBOH is made up of representatives from Reno City Council, Sparks City Council, Washoe County, and medical professionals. Representatives with the Health District say the rebrand aims to help distinguish the district’s operations from the county’s.

“None of our services or our authority is changing. It’s really just a name change. It’s a public-facing name change. We’re going to have a new website, new logo, new color scheme, we’ll change some of our signage on our building to reflect those changes, but ultimately none of the services that we provide are changing,“ said Scott Oxarart, WCHD spokespeson.

“Our Clinical Division handles immunizations, chronic disease, injury prevention, WIC, and sexual health,” said Oxarart. The Health District’s Clinical Division is one of five divisions within the WCHD.

The official name change will take effect August 2023.

