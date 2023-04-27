US Navy: Iran seizes Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider...
Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, officials said.(Source: Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:19 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman just north of Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, Texas.

The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 p.m. while in international waters as Iran seized the vessel, the Navy said.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “Iran should immediately release the oil tanker.”

The 5th Fleet said the Iranian seizure was at least the fifth commercial vessel taken by Tehran in the last two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Scene of the deadly crash in Carson City at U.S. 50 and Saliman Road on April 23, 2023
2 killed, 3 hurt in crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Jesce Richt
Reno Police: Shooting suspect arrested
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
Smith's in Carson City
Health officials close Carson City Smith’s over mice

Latest News

Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in Q1 in sign of slowdown
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press...
South Korean president to address US Congress in joint session
Back-to-back storms in California have sparked a gold rush. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
California experiences biggest gold rush in years due to storms