Sparks fireman sued for ‘leg sweep’ takedown of elderly woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -An elderly woman feeding cats and a veteran Sparks fireman arriving at work. It seems like an unlikely meeting that would end in injury and a lawsuit... but that’s just what has happened.

Maureen Hvegholm is described by her family as a kindly woman who, in her 84 years, raised a family of four, largely on her own The firemen of Station Number One, her children say, have described her as ‘that crazy cat lady.’

Her children say their mother has always shown concern for animals and so, it’s little surprise she was feeding the homeless cats in her neighborhood, buying the food herself from her limited resources.

Again according to her family, the cats have been previously captured, neutered and released under a county feral community cat program and ordinance, but the family says some of the firemen have objected to their presence and her feeding them. That friction escalated on Dec. 8.

Security camera footage shows Mrs. Hvegholm setting out food and water for the cats as a fireman identified as Timothy Egan arrives at the back gate. A short time later he returns and there’s a confrontation.

What’s being said and done during and after is in dispute. She says he was throwing away the food and water she was leaving. He says she’s throwing those items at him.. there’s no argument about the end result even the police report describes it as a leg sweep takedown.

“She’s very frail to begin with,’ says her daughter Gayla Ouellette. “On a good day, she probably weighs about 95 lbs. It’s really inconceivable that anyone would do this to an old lady, let alone a fireman.”

Her family says she hit her head as she fell and suffered what was later diagnosed as a traumatic brain injury, leaving her with effects she feels today.

“She’s under the care of a neurologist,” her daughter says. She’s seen multiple doctors. I mean you can imagine she’s almost 85 years old. She’s pretty fragile.”

The police report also contains a final puzzling detail. Eighty-four-year-old, 95 pound Maureen Hvegholm was initially charged with misdemeanor assault on a protected person, fireman Timothy Egan.

There was discussion among Sparks police and it was decided to issue a citation at the scene rather than take her to jail. The charge was later dropped by Sparks Police supervisors.

A few final notes:

We can’t confirm that the cats here have been through the community cats program. There are a number of legally recognized feral cat colonies in our area. Many have designated caretakers and Mrs. Hvegholm doesn’t appear on that list, but were told many others feed them.

At this point, the lawsuit only names Timothy Egan. but the family left the city council meeting Monday disappointed that the council decided to hire an attorney to represent him, so that could be changing.

Ironically at that same council meeting was a vote recognizing May 4th as International Firefighters’ Day. The Hvegholm family says they have members in the first responder community and support firefighters. They say they regret how this incident might reflect on the profession.

