RTC to begin work on 4th Street Rehabilitation Project

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will begin work on the 4th Street Rehabilitation Project starting Monday.

The project will take an estimated 16 weeks to complete and spans from Greenbrae Drive to McCarran Boulevard. This project is different from the City of Sparks’ 4th Street Sewer and Storm Drain Project.

4th Street will be closed to through traffic from Greenbrae Drive to Gault Way for the duration of the project for safety reasons.

Access to residential properties will be maintained, but driveway closures up to one hour or more could occur during certain construction activities. Residents will be notified up to 18-24 hours in advance of any such closures. RTC advises that parking on the street will not be possible within construction traffic control zones during construction.

The first phase of improvements will happen from May 1 to the second week of July. That part of the project includes the removal of sidewalk, curb, gutter, valley gutter, driveways, and pedestrian ramps.

Phase 2 will require the complete closure of Greenbrae Drive and 4th Street intersection in mid-June. It will remain closed for approximately three full days for roadway reconstruction.

Phase 3 & 4 includes the removal and replacement of the existing asphalt and base section on 4th Street from mid-June to mid-August.

Phase 5 will happen in August and will include raising utility lids in the street, striping new asphalt, installing signs and a final cleanup.

During the construction period, Route 2 of the RTC RIDE bus service may be temporarily impacted within the project area.

A map of the 4th Street Rehabilitation Project (RTC)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.