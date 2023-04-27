Rosen co-sponsors bill to hire and retain police officers

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen(Source: CNN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen joined other Senators in introducing a bill to support law enforcement efforts to hire and retain police officers.

The Recruit and Retain Act would establish a federal pipeline program to support increased collaboration between local departments and schools to help facilitate recruitment activities and encourage more people to join law enforcement.

It would also expand the existing COPS Hiring Program to help alleviate costs associated with onboarding.

“Law enforcement agencies in Nevada and across our country are facing dire shortages of police officers at a time when communities are experiencing a rise in crime,” said Senator Rosen. “I’ll always stand up for public safety, and I’m proud to support this bipartisan legislation to increase funding for law enforcement to help recruit, hire, and retain more police officers. Our police departments deserve to have all of the resources they need to do their jobs effectively and keep our communities safe.”

“Diversified recruiting coupled with the retention of our officers is a high priority for the Reno Police Department,” said Chief Kathryn Nance, Reno Police Department Chief. “Increasing funding sources for recruitment and programs such as this will assist with our recruiting efforts.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

