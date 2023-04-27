Reno City Council approves Micromobility Pilot report

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno City Council approved the final report of the Micromobility Pilot report Wednesday. It included a rundown of what the project is, what it aimed to do, and what comes next.

“The pilot project took place last summer and fall,” said Catie Harrison, Engineering Manager with the City of Reno. “It incorporated features like buffered micromode lanes, two way micromode tracks, bike boxes, bike signals, and other items. Some are new to our community.”

The city surveyed more than 1,000 people to get their opinions.

“We found from micromode users they really appreciated when they had more separation from vehicle traffic and we did hear from auto users of the project, mostly that they disliked losing that Northbound Virginia.”

After the report, city council members had plenty of questions, including how feedback is going to be used and whether or not other languages were used incorporated in surveys.

Many were answered, but some were will have to be addressed at a later date.

“The City is working with RTC and their consultant on preparing concepts for different corridors within the downtown area so that there will be a connected network, and that will go out for public input.”

That’s planned to happen in late May and into June, with recommended projects expected to come before city council in July and August.

You can find more information on the micromobility project here.

