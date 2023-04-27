One arrested in Palomino Valley incident

Palomino Valley SWAT response
Palomino Valley SWAT response(Ray Kinney)
By David Kohut
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:06 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, including SWAT personnel, responded to a home in Palomino Valley late Wednesday night. The scene was active well into Thursday morning, until around 3 a.m. when deputies arrested one person.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, no one was hurt in the incident and there is no threat to the public.

We’ve reached out for more details, and will keep you updated as more information comes into the news room.

